The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will take the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 10:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 516 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.290 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (4-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Crawford has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away James Paxton Logan Gilbert

