The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (.226 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .173.

In 40.7% of his games this season (11 of 27), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Chang has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), with more than one RBI five times (18.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year (40.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .182 AVG .162 .250 OBP .184 .409 SLG .351 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 13 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 10/1 2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings