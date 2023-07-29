The field for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota features Emiliano Grillo. The par-71 course spans 7,431 yards and the purse is $7,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Grillo at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Grillo has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Grillo has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Grillo has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -5 279 1 20 4 6 $3.4M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Grillo has two top-five finishes in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been third.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Grillo has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,336 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 4 strokes on those 44 holes.

Grillo was better than 75% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Grillo carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Grillo carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Grillo had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that most recent competition, Grillo carded a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Grillo finished The Open Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Grillo finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +2500

