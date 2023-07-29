Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .311 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.
- In 64.2% of his games this year (52 of 81), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 81 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.348
|AVG
|.274
|.412
|OBP
|.310
|.578
|SLG
|.422
|21
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|43/6
|14
|SB
|7
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Walker (3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 2 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
