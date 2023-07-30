Jorge Alfaro returns to action for the Boston Red Sox against Scott Alexander and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 22 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

Alfaro is batting .149 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

This season, Alfaro has recorded at least one hit in five of 16 games (31.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 .250 AVG .222 .250 OBP .222 .500 SLG .222 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings