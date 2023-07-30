Pablo Reyes is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 22 against the Twins) he went 0-for-1.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .303 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Reyes has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
.372 AVG .174
.378 OBP .269
.465 SLG .174
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 2/3
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Alexander (6-1) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
