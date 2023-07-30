The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants will meet on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Justin Turner and LaMonte Wade Jr among those expected to produce at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball with 116 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .435.

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (521 total).

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.290).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brennan Bernardino (1-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants without surrendering a hit.

He will attempt for his fourth straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton José Berríos 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Chris Bassitt

