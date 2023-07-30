Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .274.

Refsnyder has gotten at least one hit in 49.1% of his games this year (28 of 57), with at least two hits 11 times (19.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Refsnyder has had an RBI in 19 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%).

He has scored in 17 games this season (29.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .286 AVG .263 .386 OBP .398 .357 SLG .342 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 19/9 K/BB 17/15 2 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings