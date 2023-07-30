The Connecticut Sun (18-6), on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (12-13).

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-11.5) 160.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-11.5) 159.5 -750 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-11.5) 160.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered 13 times in 23 games with a spread this season.
  • The Lynx have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • Connecticut has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
  • A total of 14 out of the Sun's 23 games this season have hit the over.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 25 times this year.

