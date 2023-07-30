DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (18-6) into a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx (12-13) one game after scoring 32 points in an 88-83 win over the Wings. The matchup is on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Lynx

The 84 points per game Connecticut records are only 1.4 fewer points than Minnesota allows (85.4).

Connecticut makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Sun are 9-1 when they shoot better than 45.2% from the field.

Connecticut's 36.3% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 0.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Minnesota have shot from deep (35.9%).

The Sun are 8-2 when they shoot better than 35.9% from distance.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 85.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.2 points more than the 84 they've scored this year.

The past 10 games have seen Connecticut give up one more point per game (79.6) than its season-long average (78.6).

The Sun are trending up from beyond the arc over their last 10 outings, making 7.9 threes per game and shooting 38.5% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 7.2 makes and 36.3% from distance in the 2023 season.

Sun Injuries