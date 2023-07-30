The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.419 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Triston Casas vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .252 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Casas has had a hit in 50 of 90 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (22.2%).

In 15 games this season, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Casas has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (27 of 90), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .270 AVG .235 .399 OBP .316 .467 SLG .497 15 XBH 18 5 HR 11 18 RBI 22 39/30 K/BB 48/18 0 SB 0

