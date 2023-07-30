The Boston Red Sox and Yu Chang (.296 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .165.

Chang has picked up a hit in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in five games this year (17.2%), homering in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (34.5%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (17.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year (37.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .182 AVG .146 .250 OBP .167 .409 SLG .317 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 13 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings