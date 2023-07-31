The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .299 with four doubles and four walks.

Reyes has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.

In five games this season (21.7%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .372 AVG .167 .378 OBP .259 .465 SLG .167 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings