The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Julio Rodriguez to the plate against the Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads take the field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +110 odds to win. The game's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The last 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Boston's past six games has been 9.2, a span in which the Red Sox and their opponents have gone under each time.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 29 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston is 21-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 51 of its 103 chances.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 26-26 21-17 35-31 39-36 17-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.