Nick Pivetta will start for the Boston Red Sox in the first of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 118 home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .435 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 524 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.291 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Pivetta (7-5) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Pivetta has nine starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 3.2 innings per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt

