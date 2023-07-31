The Seattle Mariners (54-51) and Boston Red Sox (56-49) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Red Sox a series loss to the Giants.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (9-8) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (7-5) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.49 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (7-5, 4.11 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (7-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.

During 25 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.

Pivetta has one quality start under his belt this season.

Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this matchup.

He will attempt for his fourth straight outing without allowing an earned run.

Nick Pivetta vs. Mariners

He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 16th in the league with 475 total runs scored while batting .233 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .396 slugging percentage (23rd in MLB action) and has hit a total of 125 home runs (12th in the league).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Pivetta has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .286.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (9-8) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.49 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.9 walks per nine across 20 games.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

In 20 starts, Kirby has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 20th, 1.075 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.

George Kirby vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.435) and 118 home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 8-for-26 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

