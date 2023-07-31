Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .163 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Chang has had a hit in 11 of 30 games this year (36.7%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (16.7%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Chang has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored a run in 11 of 30 games so far this season.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.182
|AVG
|.143
|.250
|OBP
|.163
|.409
|SLG
|.310
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Mariners give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (9-8) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 20th, 1.075 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
