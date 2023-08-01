Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .245.
- Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), with multiple hits 10 times (17.5%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Arroyo has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (20 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.220
|.316
|OBP
|.233
|.443
|SLG
|.310
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
