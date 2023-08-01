After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .245.
  • Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), with multiple hits 10 times (17.5%).
  • In three games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Arroyo has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (20 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.273 AVG .220
.316 OBP .233
.443 SLG .310
11 XBH 7
2 HR 1
14 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 24/2
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
