Tuesday's WNBA slate includes the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) taking the road to square off against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (18-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut's previous game ended in a loss to Minnesota 87-83 at home. Bonner (31 PTS, 3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Alyssa Thomas (17 PTS, 14 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 37.5 FG%) led the Sun, while Kayla McBride (19 PTS, 70 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Lindsay Allen (16 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 75 FG%) paced the Lynx.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-900 to win)

Sun (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+600 to win)

Lynx (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-11.5)

Sun (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have been led by their defense, as they rank best in the WNBA by surrendering only 78.9 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points scored (84 per contest).

Connecticut is seventh in the WNBA with 33.9 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 34.9 rebounds allowed per game.

The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 21.1 per game (third-best in WNBA).

Connecticut is playing well when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (15 per contest).

This season, the Sun are sinking 7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 35.6% (fifth-ranked) from three-point land.

Connecticut is playing well when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in the league in treys allowed (6.6 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.3%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have been better offensively at home, where they score 86.2 points per game, compared to on the road, where they average 82 per game. Defensively, they are worse when playing at home, where they concede 80.1 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let opponents to score 77.8 per game.

In home games, Connecticut averages 34.7 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.6, while on the road it averages 33.2 per game and allows 36.1.

The Sun average 22 assists per game at home, 1.8 more than their road game average in 2023 (20.2). So far in 2023, Connecticut has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.1 per game at home versus 12.2 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (15.9 at home versus 14.2 on the road).

The Sun hit 0.8 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.6). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (38.9% in home games compared to 32.8% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut averages 6.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 7 away, while conceding 31.6% shooting from deep at home compared to 31% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have gone 13-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 81.2% of those games).

The Sun have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Connecticut is 13-11-0 against the spread this season.

Connecticut has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sun a 90.0% chance to win.

