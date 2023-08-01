Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (95 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on August 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .250 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 55.8% of his 77 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 77), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had an RBI in 15 games this season (19.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (42.9%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.296
|AVG
|.203
|.350
|OBP
|.258
|.480
|SLG
|.325
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|41/8
|K/BB
|51/8
|3
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
