Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Reese McGuire is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 21, when he went 0-for-1 against the Twins.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .267 with nine doubles and seven walks.
- In 19 of 39 games this year (48.7%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this year.
- McGuire has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 20.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.286
|AVG
|.245
|.298
|OBP
|.327
|.393
|SLG
|.306
|6
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|14/1
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
