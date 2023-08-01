The Connecticut Sun (18-7) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lynx will seek another victory over the Sun following an 87-83 win on Sunday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Napheesa Collier Out Right Ankle 21.8 7.9 2.5 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas leads her squad in both rebounds (9.8) and assists (8.1) per contest, and also puts up 14.6 points. At the other end, she posts 1.8 steals (second in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads her squad in points per game (19.2), and also averages 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tiffany Hayes puts up 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brionna Jones puts up 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Natisha Hiedeman is posting 8.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -10.5 162.5

