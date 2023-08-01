DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (18-7) against the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) one game after scoring 31 points in an 87-83 loss to the Lynx. The matchup is on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Lynx

Connecticut averages 84.0 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 85.3 Minnesota allows.

This season, Connecticut has a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 44.9% of shots Minnesota's opponents have knocked down.

In games the Sun shoot better than 44.9% from the field, they are 11-1 overall.

Connecticut's 35.6% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Minnesota have shot from deep (35.4%).

The Sun have put together an 8-2 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 35.4% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.6 fewer rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 83.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points fewer than the 84.0 they've scored this season.

Connecticut has been more porous on the defensive side of the ball lately, allowing 81.1 points per game over its past 10 outings compared to the 78.9 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.

Over their past 10 outings, the Sun are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.4 compared to 7.0 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (36.8% compared to 35.6% season-long).

