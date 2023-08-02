On Wednesday, Adam Duvall (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (27 of 45), with multiple hits nine times (20.0%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (17.8%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has had an RBI in 19 games this season (42.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .293 AVG .213 .348 OBP .302 .549 SLG .507 12 XBH 12 4 HR 5 18 RBI 11 28/6 K/BB 26/7 1 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings