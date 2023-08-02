Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Adam Duvall (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (27 of 45), with multiple hits nine times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (17.8%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 19 games this season (42.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.293
|AVG
|.213
|.348
|OBP
|.302
|.549
|SLG
|.507
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|11
|28/6
|K/BB
|26/7
|1
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 117 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (9-5) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.059 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 30th.
