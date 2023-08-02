Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .271.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 77th in slugging.
- Verdugo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer during his last games.
- In 69.1% of his games this season (65 of 94), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (31.9%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 29 games this season (30.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.311
|AVG
|.230
|.384
|OBP
|.302
|.508
|SLG
|.344
|26
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|29/19
|K/BB
|32/18
|2
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert will look to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.83), seventh in WHIP (1.059), and 30th in K/9 (8.7).
