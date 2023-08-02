Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 43 of 77 games this year (55.8%), including multiple hits 13 times (16.9%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 19.5% of his games this season (15 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (42.9%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.296
|AVG
|.203
|.350
|OBP
|.258
|.480
|SLG
|.325
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|41/8
|K/BB
|51/8
|3
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.83), seventh in WHIP (1.059), and 30th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.