After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .312 with 32 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Duran is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 65.9% of his 85 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (24 of 85), with more than one RBI seven times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .348 AVG .280 .412 OBP .316 .578 SLG .433 21 XBH 19 4 HR 2 23 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 45/7 14 SB 9

