Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Mariners on August 2, 2023
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 102 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 36 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .262/.329/.513 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (9-5) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.
- Gilbert has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 26-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.059 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 28
|6.1
|9
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|9.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 109 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.314/.421 on the year.
- Rodriguez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .304 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 94 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 63 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .263/.375/.408 on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
