Logan Gilbert will attempt to pick up his 10th victory of the season when the Seattle Mariners (55-52) host the Boston Red Sox (57-50) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Gilbert (9-5) for the Mariners and Kutter Crawford (5-5) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (9-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.74 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Over 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.74 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.

Crawford is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Crawford will try to secure his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

In six of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (9-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 21 games.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.059 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

