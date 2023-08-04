On Friday, Laslo Djere (No. 38 in the world) faces Dominic Thiem (No. 116) in the semifinals of the Generali Open.

In the Semifinal, Djere is the favorite against Thiem, with -165 odds against the underdog's +130.

Laslo Djere vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Laslo Djere vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 62.3% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Dominic Thiem -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +185 Odds to Win Tournament +350 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Laslo Djere vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Djere defeated No. 54-ranked Pedro Cachin, 6-4, 6-2.

Thiem advanced past Arthur Rinderknech 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Through 59 matches over the past year (across all court types), Djere has played 25.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.2% of them.

In his 23 matches on clay over the past year, Djere has played an average of 22.0 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Thiem has averaged 24.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.1% of the games.

On clay, Thiem has played 19 matches and averaged 22.8 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Djere and Thiem have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Tel Aviv Watergen Open Round of 32. Thiem claimed victory in that matchup 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Thiem and Djere have competed in three sets against on another, with Thiem claiming two of them.

Thiem has captured 18 games (51.4% win rate) versus Djere, who has claimed 17 games.

In one match between Djere and Thiem, they have played 35 games and three sets per match on average.

