Madison Keys, after a strong showing in the Citi Open (falling in the quarterfinals versus Maria Sakkari), will start action in the National Bank Open (in Montréal, Quebec) against Elina Svitolina in the round of 64. Keys currently is +2800 to win it all at Stade Iga.

Keys at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Keys' Next Match

In the round of 64 of the National Bank Open, on Monday, August 7 (at 10:00 AM ET), Keys will meet Svitolina.

Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

National Bank Open odds to win: +2800

Keys Stats

Keys most recently played on August 4, 2023, a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 9-ranked Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Keys has gone 33-17 and has won one title.

Keys is 18-13 on hard courts over the past year.

Keys has played 20.7 games per match in her 50 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Keys, in 31 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 20.9 games per match and won 52.4% of them.

Keys, over the past year, has won 71.9% of her service games and 37.5% of her return games.

Keys has claimed 70.1% of her service games on hard courts and 34.8% of her return games over the past 12 months.

