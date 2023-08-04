Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Blue Jays
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has four doubles and four walks while batting .296.
- Reyes has had a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this season.
- In five games this season (20.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 24 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.372
|AVG
|.179
|.378
|OBP
|.258
|.465
|SLG
|.179
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (2-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.87 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.