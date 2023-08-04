Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will lead the Toronto Blue Jays into a matchup with Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +125 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -150 +125 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 7.8.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 44 total times this season. They've gone 24-20 in those games.

Boston has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this contest.

Boston has played in 106 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-49-3).

The Red Sox have collected a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 27-28 21-18 36-32 40-38 17-12

