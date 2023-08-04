When the Boston Red Sox (57-51) and Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) meet in the series opener at Fenway Park on Friday, August 4, James Paxton will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Red Sox (-155). The total for the matchup has been set at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.34 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (2-8, 5.87 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Red Sox's game against the Blue Jays but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Red Sox (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to beat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games).

Boston has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 15, or 50%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +130 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Blue Jays had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (-110) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +6600 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.