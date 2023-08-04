Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 4
The Boston Red Sox (57-51) host the Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) to start a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are on the back of a series defeat to the Mariners, and the Blue Jays a series loss to the Orioles.
The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (6-2, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah (2-8, 5.87 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.34 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (2-8, 5.87 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Paxton (6-2) for his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.34 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 13 games.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.
- Paxton will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
James Paxton vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.414) and 126 home runs.
- The Blue Jays have gone 3-for-24 in 7 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (2-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.87, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
- Manoah heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Manoah has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
- In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Alek Manoah vs. Red Sox
- He will match up with a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 974 total hits (on a .263 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .433 (sixth in the league) with 121 total home runs (19th in MLB action).
- Manoah has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.
