The Indiana Fever (7-19), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, go up against the Connecticut Sun (19-7). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Fever Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-8.5) 160.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-8.5) 160.5 -350 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • The Fever have covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 8.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Indiana has covered the spread five times this year (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Sun's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • A total of 12 Fever games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.