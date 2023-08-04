Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 78th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 94 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of them.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (16.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has an RBI in 27 of 94 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.270
|AVG
|.241
|.399
|OBP
|.319
|.467
|SLG
|.488
|15
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|22
|39/30
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (2-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.87, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
