Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- batting .212 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (17.0%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (40.4%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (42.6%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.279
|AVG
|.203
|.333
|OBP
|.289
|.523
|SLG
|.481
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|11
|28/6
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.