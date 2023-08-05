Adam Scott will compete at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Scott at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Scott Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Scott has scored under par eight times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 16 rounds.

Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Scott has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -5 279 0 17 3 5 $4.3M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Scott's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 47th.

Scott made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Scott finished 76th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 193 yards shorter than the average course Scott has played in the past year (7,324).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 44 holes.

Scott was better than only 19% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Scott shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Scott recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Scott's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (3.4).

At that most recent outing, Scott had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Scott ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.4.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Scott carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

