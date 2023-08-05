Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .317 with 32 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Duran is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (58 of 87), with multiple hits 26 times (29.9%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has driven in a run in 26 games this season (29.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.360
|AVG
|.279
|.420
|OBP
|.315
|.604
|SLG
|.448
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|14
|32/14
|K/BB
|46/7
|14
|SB
|9
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
