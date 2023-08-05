Brayan Bello and Jose Berrios are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays play on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 45 total times this season. They've gone 24-21 in those games.

Boston has gone 18-12 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Boston has played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-50-3).

The Red Sox have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 27-28 21-18 36-33 40-39 17-12

