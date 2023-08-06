Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (62-50), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (57-53) at Fenway Park on Sunday, August 6. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino - BOS (1-1, 2.72 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (10-6, 4.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 45 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a record of 12-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those contests.

The Blue Jays have a mark of 5-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.