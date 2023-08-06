The Toronto Blue Jays (62-50) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the Boston Red Sox (57-53), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Red Sox will call on Brennan Bernardino (1-1) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (10-6).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-1, 2.72 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (10-6, 4.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brennan Bernardino

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Bernardino (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw a third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 33 games this season with an ERA of 2.72, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.128.

Bernardino has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Bernardino has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts this season. He averages 1.1 frames per outing.

He has 23 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 33 chances this season.

Brennan Bernardino vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have scored 503 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 132 home runs, 14th in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Blue Jays four times this season, allowing them to go 4-for-15 with two RBI in 3 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (10-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.

Bassitt is looking to record his 15th quality start of the year in this game.

Bassitt is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

This season, the 34-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.00), 30th in WHIP (1.221), and 34th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.

