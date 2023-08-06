Entering play in round four at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, Billy Horschel leads with a score of -18. Watch as the action unfolds from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

Venue: Sedgefield Country Club

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Wyndham Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Billy Horschel 1st -18 67-62-63 Lucas Glover 1st -18 66-64-62 Russell Henley 3rd -17 62-66-65 Byeong-Hun An 4th -15 63-67-65 Stephan Jaeger 5th -13 67-66-64

Wyndham Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:55 PM ET Lucas Glover (-18/1st), Billy Horschel (-18/1st) 1:45 PM ET Russell Henley (-17/3rd), Byeong-Hun An (-15/4th) 10:25 AM ET Tyler Duncan (-5/34th), Brandon Wu (-5/34th) 12:00 PM ET Troy Merritt (-7/21st), Davis Thompson (-7/21st) 9:00 AM ET Dylan Wu (-2/56th), David Lipsky (-2/56th) 9:55 AM ET Si Woo Kim (-4/43rd), Martin Laird (-4/43rd) 1:35 PM ET Michael Kim (-11/6th), Stephan Jaeger (-13/5th) 11:50 AM ET Sam Bennett (-6/26th), Ludvig Aberg (-7/21st) 10:15 AM ET Cheng Tsung Pan (-4/43rd), Andrew Putnam (-4/43rd) 11:05 AM ET Luke Donald (-6/26th), Sam Ryder (-5/34th)

