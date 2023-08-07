Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Luis Urias and the Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Cole Ragans) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .182 with three doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- This year, Urias has posted at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In five games this season, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-3) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
