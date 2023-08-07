Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pablo Reyes -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .288 with four doubles and six walks.
- In 56.0% of his games this year (14 of 25), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.
- Reyes has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.356
|AVG
|.179
|.388
|OBP
|.258
|.444
|SLG
|.179
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Ragans (3-3) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
