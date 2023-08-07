Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 106 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 50 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 57th in batting average, 62nd in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (31.4%).
- In 22 games this year, he has hit a home run (21.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Devers has an RBI in 47 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (43.8%), including 13 multi-run games (12.4%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.284
|AVG
|.242
|.361
|OBP
|.305
|.512
|SLG
|.526
|26
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|37/22
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Ragans (3-3) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
