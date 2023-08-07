Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and projected starter Cole Ragans on Monday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 125 total home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .433.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.263).

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (543 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.318).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello (8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Bello is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.

Bello is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home - Alec Marsh 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home - Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning

