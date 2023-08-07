Justin Turner and Bobby Witt Jr. are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals square off at Fenway Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (8-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2 at Cubs Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 7.0 8 2 2 3 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with BetMGM.

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.356/.479 on the year.

Turner will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has put up 106 hits with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.335/.519 so far this year.

Devers enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 120 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.

He's slashed .268/.308/.477 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits).

He's slashing .246/.292/.425 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.