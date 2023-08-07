The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 50 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 55.7% of his 97 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (16.5%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .260 AVG .241 .388 OBP .319 .466 SLG .488 16 XBH 19 6 HR 11 19 RBI 22 41/31 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings